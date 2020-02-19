International › APA

Happening now

Rwanda to host ‘Climate Change’ Summit Africa 2020

Published on 19.02.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s capital city Kigali will in September this year host the Climate Change Summit Africa 2020, a major annual international conference that discusses how the world should tackle climate change.The three-days summit is set bring together  non-state actors from across the African continent to discuss and  exchange views on crucial environmental and climate issues, the  organisers of the event  confirmed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.

According  to the Secretary General of the Rwanda Association of Local Government  Authorities (RALGA), Ladislas Ngendahimana co-organiser of the event,  there will also be representatives from local governments, businesses,  trade unions, environmental NGOs, researches, among others.

“The discussion will highlight the engagement of African actors in fighting climate change,” Ngendahimana said.

It  is expected that during the summit, different key actors in climate  change space including agriculture and businesses will discuss working  to reinforce mobilization of local government and non-state actors in  the fight against climate change in Africa.

The previous Climate  Change Summit held in Accra last year brought together 1,000  participants from 41 countries including 27 African countries to make  specific recommendations on how to tackle the problem of climate change.  

It is expected that various participating African countries  will use the opportunity to come to a consensus on major climate change  topics so that they can attend international conferences on climate  change with a common position.

In Africa, the manifestations of  climate change are expected to increase if nothing is done to change the  greenhouse gas emissions curve, according to the latest report by the  Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In southern and  eastern Africa, drought affects all countries reducing the flow of  large rivers used for power generation or irrigation, it said.

Climate  Change also manifests itself in particular through desertification, of  which the extension of the Sahara is the most significant fact. In less  than 100 years, the surface area of this desert in North Africa has  increased by 10%.

Official estimate show that that Hunger already affects about 240 million Africans daily. 

By  2050, experts argue that even a change of about 1.2 to 1.9 degrees  Celsius will have increased the number of the continent’s undernourished  by 25% to 95% (central Africa +25%, East Africa +50%, Southern Africa  +85% and West Africa +95%). 

The situation will be dire for children who need proper nourishment to succeed in their education, it said

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top