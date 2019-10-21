Rwanda to host first ever Africa Drone Forum

Rwanda will be hosting the Africa Drone Forum and Flying Competitions in 2020 from 5 to 7 February next year, an official source revealed Monday in Kigali.Rwandan authorities said the forum will showcase the latest drone technology, gather experts and regulators together in a symposium, and challenge leading drone companies to take part in flying competitions with real-world elements.

Reports said Rwanda was chosen as a host country because it currently one of the only countries that has policies in place that allow for the types of applications being demonstrated in the competition.

In addition, the country is already a success story in the use of drones as the company Zipline, which delivers medical products by the use of drones, makes deliveries to dozens of hospitals and health facilities every day in Kigali and surrounding areas.

Zipline, which recently reached a valuation of a billion dollars, is amongst the most tested drone services in the world.

According to the organizers of the forum, companies leading the way in drone technology are expected to be invited to the flying competition to compete.

During the challenge, the World Economic Forum will engage with regulators on how to create policies that enable the safe usage of drone technology in their respective countries, it said.

Experts are convinced that drone technology has the capacity to transform infrastructure, creating low-cost, fast and futuristic models of transportation.

This can greatly benefit places with tough terrains where other means of transport cannot reach and also rural and remote areas, reports said

According experts, the result would be access to goods, products, and services, benefiting residents and industries in the area.