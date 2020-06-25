Rwanda to host major Aviation Africa summit in Feb.2021

International › APA

Published on 25.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The major Aviation Africa summit that was postponed this year due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus will take place in Kigali from 21 to 22 April next year, organisers of the event confirmed Thursday.The high-level meeting and exhibition  will focus on all aspects of the aviation industry including  maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), business aviation, defense and  commercial aviation, organisers said.

Mark Brown, director of  Times Aerospace said: “In light of ongoing disruption caused by the  outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) we hope these new dates will ensure  we can maximise the attendance at this fast-growing event.

“Allowing  ourselves an extra two months from the onset of the virus, we hope will  mean borders are all open for as many clients/companies to join us in  Rwanda as possible,” he said.

The aviation sector has arguably  been hit the hardest by the pandemic along with the hospitality industry  and we would like to ensure our customers and their customers can use  events like Aviation Africa to discuss the ways forward, pool ideas and  resources and build the industry back up together, according to the  organisers of the event.

“At this current time we would like to  take the opportunity of wishing all our exhibitors, speakers, delegates  and visitors our support for the situation we are all facing and we hope  to see you all in Rwanda in 2021.”

Each year, the Aviation  Africa summit brings together executives, policymakers and service  providers in the aviation industry to discuss issues surrounding safety  and professionalism, among other subjects.

At the next year’s  summit, drones use will also feature prominently as the continent is  leading the way in drone usage, and is already operating drones to  deliver vital medical supplies in Rwanda.

For the past decade,  Rwanda has been expanding its aviation industry with the government  making renewed commitment to support the sector.

The East African  nation has injected 19 million U.S. dollars to upgrade and expand  Kigali International Airport and embarked on construction of Bugesera  Airport that is expected to cost 1.3 billion dollars.

Rwanda and  Qatar Airways have signed an airport deal that will see the two parties  set up a joint venture to build, own, and operate the new airport in  Bugesera, a distrct in South Eastern Rwanda.

