Rwanda to host major Aviation Africa summit in Feb.2021

The major Aviation Africa summit that was postponed this year due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus will take place in Kigali from 21 to 22 April next year, organisers of the event confirmed Thursday.The high-level meeting and exhibition will focus on all aspects of the aviation industry including maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), business aviation, defense and commercial aviation, organisers said.

Mark Brown, director of Times Aerospace said: “In light of ongoing disruption caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) we hope these new dates will ensure we can maximise the attendance at this fast-growing event.

“Allowing ourselves an extra two months from the onset of the virus, we hope will mean borders are all open for as many clients/companies to join us in Rwanda as possible,” he said.

The aviation sector has arguably been hit the hardest by the pandemic along with the hospitality industry and we would like to ensure our customers and their customers can use events like Aviation Africa to discuss the ways forward, pool ideas and resources and build the industry back up together, according to the organisers of the event.

“At this current time we would like to take the opportunity of wishing all our exhibitors, speakers, delegates and visitors our support for the situation we are all facing and we hope to see you all in Rwanda in 2021.”

Each year, the Aviation Africa summit brings together executives, policymakers and service providers in the aviation industry to discuss issues surrounding safety and professionalism, among other subjects.

At the next year’s summit, drones use will also feature prominently as the continent is leading the way in drone usage, and is already operating drones to deliver vital medical supplies in Rwanda.

For the past decade, Rwanda has been expanding its aviation industry with the government making renewed commitment to support the sector.

The East African nation has injected 19 million U.S. dollars to upgrade and expand Kigali International Airport and embarked on construction of Bugesera Airport that is expected to cost 1.3 billion dollars.

Rwanda and Qatar Airways have signed an airport deal that will see the two parties set up a joint venture to build, own, and operate the new airport in Bugesera, a distrct in South Eastern Rwanda.