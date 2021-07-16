Rwanda to provide food relief to 210,000 families during COVID-19 lockdown

A total of 210,000 vulnerable households will benefit from the government food relief programme following the latest Covid-19 lockdown imposed in some parts of the country effective Saturday, a senior Government official announced Thursday.

The Rwandan Minister of Local Government Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi explained that the initiative to distribute food relief during the nine-day lockdown is being spearheaded by the government with support from religious organisations in the country.

He said that besides the vulnerable households, some other vulnerable residents found to be Covid-19 positive and are under home-based care will also receive the emergency support.

The packages will be distributed with the help of youth volunteers, and local leaders and they will be delivered door to door and the quantity given will depend on the number of people in the household, according to the same source.

During the distribution phase, food supplies will be allocated depending on the balanced diet a person needs per day and each household will receive according to the number of people in that home.

During a hybrid Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame earlier this week, the government tightened preventive measures further in a bid to minimize the spread of the virus in Kigali and the most affected districts.

Only essential movements will be permitted from July 17 while inter-district movement remains restricted.

Movements and visits outside the home are not permitted except for essential services, such as health care, food shopping or banking and for personnel, performing such Services Outdoor Sports, the Government statement added.

Offices, both public and private, are closed, except for those providing essential services. Businesses are closed except those selling food (markets) medicine, pharmacies, fuel and other approved essential items but will operate at 30%, capacity,”it added.