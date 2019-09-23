Rwanda to push for poverty eradication at UN General Assembly

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has arrived in New York to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly, according to an official statement issued by the President’s Office in Kigali.Ahead of the IN General Assembly which is opening Tuesday in New York, President Kagame chaired Sunday the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), a group of eminent Rwandan and International experts who offer strategic advice to the President and the Rwandan government at large, the statement said.

It is expected that President Kagame will also address world leaders at the 74th United Nations General Assembly which is taking place under the theme: “Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action, and inclusion”.

Prior to that, Kagame will today take part in a High-Level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage and deliver remarks at the opening of the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

The General Assembly is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations, and the only one in which all member states have equal representation.

The General Debate at the beginning of each session is considered the largest gathering of world leaders. This year, 143 heads of state and government are believed to have registered to speak at the high-level week.

The 74th session of the General Assembly will also feature other high-profile events, including a Climate Action Summit and a high-level meeting on universal health coverage, it said.