Rwanda to start issuing driving licenses for automatic vehicles

Published on 27.12.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

Rwanda will start issuing driving licenses for automatic vehicles effective by January next year for public road testing, a senior official in the ministry of Infrastructure revealed Friday in Kigali.According to Alfred Byringiro, the Transport  Division Manager  at the ministry of Infrastructure, the new decision  follows follows a petition by a private citizen to parliament in April  2018, which sought to amend the law on acquisition of driving licenses  to allow for the use of automatic cars.

“For now, we are about to  submit a draft law in parliament concerning the amendment of the  current law governing road traffic,” Byiringiro told local media in  Kigali.

He said that after that draft law is passed, they will  follow with the amending of the Presidential Order which is the one that  so far stipulates how driving tests are done.

The test vehicles  must be equipped with monitoring devices that can monitor driving  behavior, collect vehicle location information and monitor whether a  vehicle is in self-driving mode.

There are currently multiple  sets of sensors in the vehicles so that, in case of sensor failure,  collisions with pedestrians or other vehicles can be avoided, it said.

In  Rwanda, a ministerial order released in April 2015 lays out the  stringent measures to get a permit. First, you must be above 18 years.  And there are various institutions you have to attend. Qualified drivers  aged 45 years and below get their Licenses valid for ten years.

