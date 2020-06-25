Rwanda-Tunisia hold dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation

International › APA

Published on 25.06.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Rwandan Foreign Affairs minister, Dr Vincent Biruta held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray to discuss the two countries’ role in global cooperation against COVID-19.The two sides also discussed  new ways  to develop the friendly and cooperative ties since the  establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1971,  according to a diplomatic source in Kigali.

During their  discussion, the two ministers also stressed the need to strengthen the  partnership in different areas, the economy and trade in particular.

In  february this year, Rwanda signed with Tunisia two milestone agreements  on Civil Aviation, marking an important step to upgrade the rules and  standards for flights between the two countries.

Under the  agreement, all commercial flight operators from Rwanda and Tunisia will  be allowed to operate inbound and outbound flight services between the  two countries. The agreement will enable Rwanda’s National carrier  RwandAir and Tunisia flag carrier TUNISAIR to fly to and from Kigali and  Tunis respectively with a minimum of one stopover but less fatigue for  passengers doing business between the two regions.

Beyond  traffic rights,the Tunisia-Rwanda agreement provides a single set of  rules, high standards and a platform for future cooperation on a wide  range of aviation issues, such as safety, security or air traffic  management.

The deal, which allows both countries to share a free  airspace authorization will facilitate trade, tourism and investment  cooperation.

