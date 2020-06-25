Rwanda-Tunisia hold dialogue to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Rwandan Foreign Affairs minister, Dr Vincent Biruta held a telephone conversation on Thursday with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray to discuss the two countries’ role in global cooperation against COVID-19.The two sides also discussed new ways to develop the friendly and cooperative ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1971, according to a diplomatic source in Kigali.

During their discussion, the two ministers also stressed the need to strengthen the partnership in different areas, the economy and trade in particular.

In february this year, Rwanda signed with Tunisia two milestone agreements on Civil Aviation, marking an important step to upgrade the rules and standards for flights between the two countries.

Under the agreement, all commercial flight operators from Rwanda and Tunisia will be allowed to operate inbound and outbound flight services between the two countries. The agreement will enable Rwanda’s National carrier RwandAir and Tunisia flag carrier TUNISAIR to fly to and from Kigali and Tunis respectively with a minimum of one stopover but less fatigue for passengers doing business between the two regions.

Beyond traffic rights,the Tunisia-Rwanda agreement provides a single set of rules, high standards and a platform for future cooperation on a wide range of aviation issues, such as safety, security or air traffic management.

The deal, which allows both countries to share a free airspace authorization will facilitate trade, tourism and investment cooperation.