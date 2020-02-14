Rwanda, Uganda in prisoner exchange deal

Rwanda and Uganda on Friday agreed to start releasing each other’s detained nationals at the opening of the third round of ministerial talks that opened in Kigali to improve strained relations.The talks was built on a memorandum of understanding that was signed in Angola in August last year to end the dispute that prompted both countries to accuse the other of spying, political assassinations and meddling.

The tensions had also prompted Rwanda to close the border with its northern neighbor.

Angola’s minister of External relations, Manuel Domingos Augusto, attended Monday’s meeting while the Ugandan delegation was led by Foreign minister Sam Kutesa.

Despite the progress with two previous round of talks that took place in Kigali and Kampala, observers say for now, nothing has changed or improved as both sides take a wait-and-see approach.

Relations between the two nations soured last week after Rwanda blocked Ugandan cargo trucks from entering its territory at the busiest crossing point, Gatuna, and advised its nationals from crossing into Uganda.

Rwanda also accuses Uganda of offering succour to two foreign-based rebel groups – Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

The RNC is a rebel group led by some of Rwanda’s most prominent dissidents including South Africa-based renegade officer Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The FDLR is a rebel group composed in part of former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after the massacre of some one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus during the 1994 genocide.

Nine Rwandans were released by a Ugandan military court last month after the prosecution indicated it had lost interest in their case, a move Rwanda welcomed as “a good step” towards normalizing relations.

The group had been held on separate charges related to illegal possession of firearms since August 2017.

There are more than 100 Rwandans incarcerated in Uganda, according to officials in Kigali.