Rwanda, Uganda meet on current efforts to ease tensions

Ugandan President Museveni’s special envoy Adonia Ayebare and Rwandan President Paul Kagame met here late Sunday evening to discuss ongoing efforts to end the current row between the two countries.The statement issued by the President’s Offfice in Kigali said that President Kagame held a positive meeting with Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, President Museveni’s Special Envoy.

The Ugandan special envoy traveled to Kigali with a message regarding the two countries’ relationship, the statement said.

The meeting between the two leaders comes after talks between Rwanda and Uganda collapsed earlier this month after the two sides failed to find common ground on what Kigali has described as ‘toxic issues’ that have poisoned relations between the two neighbours.

Rwanda’s position that Uganda continues to actively support anti-Kigali armed groups, and to conduct arbitrary arrests and illegal detention of Rwandan nationals – both of which Uganda vehemently denies.

In addition, Kigali also expressed concern over Uganda’s “hostile media propaganda” it says has increased over the last three months contrary to what both sides committed to in their first meeting in September.

The talks build on a memorandum of understanding that was signed in Angola one month ago to end the dispute that prompted both countries to accuse the other of spying, political assassinations and meddling.

Currently Rwanda maintains that Uganda continued to offer support to armed groups attempting to wreak terror on Rwanda.

Operatives and leaders of these groups continue to receive facilitation and safe passage in Uganda including by senior officials of the Government in Kampala, it said.

Rwanda and Uganda signed the memorandum of understanding in August this year.

Officials say that in addition to Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo played a role in getting Rwanda and Uganda to sign the agreement.