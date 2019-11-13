Rwanda – Uganda peace summit deferred

The meeting between senior Rwandan and Ugandan officials including top diplomats with heads of security and intelligence which was scheduled for Wednesday in Kampala has been postponed to 18 November, a diplomatic source confirmed to APA in Kigali on Tuesday.Diplomatic officials in Kigali did not give reasons for the postponement.

They however said there are still some issues to be ironed out between the two countries before people start traveling across their common border.

In August this year, – Rwandan President Paul Kagame met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni in the Angolan capital city Luanda where the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at smoothening relations between the two countries.

In a statement issued at the end of their meeting that was also witnessed by the leaders of Angola João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo, and Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, said that “the summit welcomed the political will of (Rwanda and Uganda) to continue dialogue with a view to finding a solution to existing problems.”

In addition, the two leaders also agreed to refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other party and neighboring countries.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that was signed between the two leaders in Luanda, it was also directed to resume as soon as possible the cross-border activities between both countries, including the movement of persons and goods for the development and improvement of their populations.

During a previous meeting to repair bilateral relations which took place in Kigali in September this year, Rwanda also called upon the government of Uganda to address the key issues stated and as already repeatedly communicated in bilateral settings.

In the meanwhile, Rwandan authorities have asked people to desist from traveling to Uganda because of safety concerns, although the two countries have mended fences at the Luanda regional summit.

Authorities in Kampala were accused of hosting, sponsoring, and facilitating terrorist groups – more specifically the Rwanda National Congress- RNC and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda FDLR – that have declared war on Rwanda.