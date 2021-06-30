International › APA

Rwanda: Violators warned as new lockdown introduced

Published on 30.06.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

The Rwanda National Police (RNP) on Wednesday warned members of the public, who behave like they are not concerned about the new COVID-19 prevention guidelines which are set to come into force effective Thursday and engage in prohibited practices.Sports and  physical exercise activities are only allowed outside homes, but  strictly done individually. 

Group sport activities are prohibited, according to the Police Spokesperson, Commissioner of Police, John Bosco Kabera.

The police said patrolling has been increased and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow COVID-19 guidelines issued earlier this week.

“As public gathering is not allowed, strict action will be taken against those who  do not adhere to COVID-19 protocols,” the police commissioner said while urging people to stay at home in view of rising pandemic cases.

Earlier this week, Rwanda announced the temporary closure of all schools and offices in both public and private sector across the country effective 1 July.

According to a communique issued by the Prime Minister’s office in Kigali, curfew has been extended whereby movements are prohibited between 6PM (4PM GMT) and 4 AM (2AM GMT) and business will close at 5 PM effective July 1 countrywide.

“Offices(public and  private) are closed. Staff shall work from home except those providing  essential services,” the communique reads.

