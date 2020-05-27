Rwanda vows to strengthens border control to contain COVID-19

Rwanda is looking into strengthening its border control measures for the containment of imported novel coronavirus disease, minister of Local Government and Administration, Professor Anastase Shyaka said on Wednesday.Professor Shyaka’s statement came as the East African country is moving to ease lockdown measures by allowing movement between provinces and Kigali city.

As part of ongoing partial lockdown, Rwanda’s borders will remain closed except for cargo to allow imports and exports.

Rwandans returning home and legal residents are also be allowed into the country but they are subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

Noting that the COVID-19 has paid close attention to the epidemic situations in neighboring countries, the senior Rwandan Government official said the administration has established a working scheme to analyze related information and evaluate cross-border transmission

risks.

“All residents are advised to avoid using porous entry points and we have resolved to adopt stricter border control measures to prevent cross-border transmission,” Professor Shyaka said.

Since last week, the Rwandan government eased some lockdown measures

that will run until 1 June.

A curfew is in place from 9 pm to 5 am local time, and borders remain closed except for goods and cargo, as well as returning Rwandan citizens and legal residents.

As of Tuesday night, the country has recorded a total 339 confirmed cases of which 244 people have recovered before being discharged from hospital, according to official figures.