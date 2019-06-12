Rwanda warns against Ebola spreading from DRC, Uganda

Rwanda’s Health officials on Wednesday urged the public to be vigilant on visitors from neighboring Uganda and advise anyone who could develop Ebola symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.The statement issued by the Ministry of Health in Kigali comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed one case of Ebola in Uganda.

According to the UN agency it may not be possible to contain DR Congo’s latest Ebola outbreak to two affected provinces in the country’s east if violent attacks on health workers and treatment centres continue.

In addition, WHo said it was “unlikely” the virus would “remain successfully contained” in North Kivu and Ituri – which combined, border Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan – unless the targeting of response activities ended.

More than 100 attacks on Ebola treatment centres and health workers have been recorded since the beginning of the year, according to the WHO.

Meanwhile Rwandan health officials urged the public to be aware of some Ebola deadly virus symptoms including fever, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, red eyes and abnormal bleeding.

So far, no Ebola case has been reported in Rwanda despite the ongoing outbreak in DRC ‘s North Kivu and Ituri provinces, the statement pointed out.