Rwanda weather watchdog warns of heavy rains

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in most parts of Rwanda, over the next two days, the meteorological agency warned in its latest weather forecast issued on Saturday.The forecast predicts precipitation ranging between 10 and 50 millimeters per day in the city of Kigali, eastern, southern and western provinces, sparing the north of the country.

“Expected heavy rains are attributed to convergence winds and increased moisture over the region,” said Aimable Gahigi, the Rwandan Meteorological Agency’s Director-General in a statement.

Strong winds ranging between 5 and 10 meters per second are also expected during the forecasting period, especially in the Eastern Province.

Climate records have shown the region is often prone to disastrous winds due to its even topography.

“Contingency measures should, therefore, be put in place to avoid the likelihood of negative impacts which may be associated with heavy rainfall and strong wind,” the statement further said.

The weather warning is released after weather-induced hazards caused damages in the last few days.

In the latest disaster last week, heavy rains claimed three lives mostly in Southern Province while tens of houses were destroyed.

Notwithstanding the damages, the weather agency had in early March warned of enhanced rainfall through May, usually characterised by a long rainy season.

Western Rwanda, according to the April forecast, will receive more rainfall compared to other parts of the country.

Since last September, Rwanda has witnessed the worst climate conditions in its recent history.

Floods, rainstorms, lightning and landslides are the major causes of the damages and fatalities in Rwanda.