Rwanda weather watchdog warns of more rain

The Rwanda Meteorological Agency on Sunday issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms in several parts of the country from February 23rd to 29th.”For the next five to six days, isolated thunder activity is likely to continue especially in the northeastern and southeastern areas including the central-western parts of the country”, the weather watchdog said.

In addition the meteorological department urged farmers to prepare their fields for the next season and work closely with agriculture officers.

Expected rainfall amount is 30 to 50 millimeters during the forecasting period, it said.

In most parts of the East African region, including Rwanda, experts say that heavy rains are mainly caused by a condition in the atmosphere called “low pressure” in the Indian Ocean that is pulling drivers of heavy rains eastward.

These drivers of rains are called “The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, or ITCZ) and they are in every country in the region” it said.

In the latest weather prediction, the Rwanda Meteorological Agency said the rains were expected to cause destruction while urging local residents to take appropriate safety measures.

The weather department warned that the torrential rains will especially be experienced in Kigali and other districts such as Kamonyi in the south, Gatsibo and Rwamagana in the east, Gicumbi and Rulindo in the north and Rutsiro in the west.

Since December 2019, about 6,000 households in high risk zones and wetlands have been evacuated and relocated to safe areas in Kigali and its outskirts.