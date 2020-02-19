International › APA

Rwanda welcomes deportation of 2 terrorist suspects from Uganda

Published on 19.02.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

Rwandan Ministry of Foreign affairs and International cooperation on Wednesday welcomed the deportation by Ugandan authorities of two terrorist suspects who were involved in recent attacks in Northern Rwanda.In October last year,  according to Rwanda National Police, a group of assailants equipped with  crude weapons including knives and pangas and guns attacked a village  in Kinigi sector, Musanze District in northern Rwanda, before fleeing  back to Uganda

In a statement issued in Kigali, the Rwandan  Government recalls that it has already terminated the prosecution of 17  Ugandan citizens and released three who have completed their sentences.

In  a statement, the Government of Rwanda reiterates that there are urgent  issues that were agreed with Uganda during the recent Ad Hoc Commission  meeting held in Kigali and which was officially transmitted to relevant  institutions.

The Government of Rwanda hopes that these actions  by authorities will contribute to eliminating all forms of support by  Uganda to anti-Rwanda destabilisation elements and terrorist groups and  hold accountable officials of all groups operating from Uganda, the  statement said.

Rwandan  also accuses Uganda of offering succour  to two foreign-based Rwanda rebel groups – Rwanda National Congress  (RNC) and Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

he  RNC is a rebel group led by some of Rwanda’s most prominent dissidents  including South Africa-based renegade officer of the Rwandan army  Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The FDLR is a rebel group composed in part of  former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled into the Democratic  Republic of the Congo (DRC) after massacring more than one million  Tutsis and moderate Hutus during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

There are more than 100 Rwandans incarcerated in Uganda, according to Rwandan officials.

