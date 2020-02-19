Rwanda welcomes deportation of 2 terrorist suspects from Uganda

Rwandan Ministry of Foreign affairs and International cooperation on Wednesday welcomed the deportation by Ugandan authorities of two terrorist suspects who were involved in recent attacks in Northern Rwanda.In October last year, according to Rwanda National Police, a group of assailants equipped with crude weapons including knives and pangas and guns attacked a village in Kinigi sector, Musanze District in northern Rwanda, before fleeing back to Uganda

In a statement issued in Kigali, the Rwandan Government recalls that it has already terminated the prosecution of 17 Ugandan citizens and released three who have completed their sentences.

In a statement, the Government of Rwanda reiterates that there are urgent issues that were agreed with Uganda during the recent Ad Hoc Commission meeting held in Kigali and which was officially transmitted to relevant institutions.

The Government of Rwanda hopes that these actions by authorities will contribute to eliminating all forms of support by Uganda to anti-Rwanda destabilisation elements and terrorist groups and hold accountable officials of all groups operating from Uganda, the statement said.

Rwandan also accuses Uganda of offering succour to two foreign-based Rwanda rebel groups – Rwanda National Congress (RNC) and Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR).

he RNC is a rebel group led by some of Rwanda’s most prominent dissidents including South Africa-based renegade officer of the Rwandan army Kayumba Nyamwasa.

The FDLR is a rebel group composed in part of former Rwandan soldiers and Hutu militias who fled into the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after massacring more than one million Tutsis and moderate Hutus during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

There are more than 100 Rwandans incarcerated in Uganda, according to Rwandan officials.