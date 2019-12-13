Rwanda witnesses drop in cases of violence against children

Rwanda has recorded a reduction in cases related to violence against children this year, representing 7 percent of the total criminal cases in the country, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) statistics showed Friday.The statistics revealed that criminal record from violent crimes to theft represent 28 percent of total cases recorded this year against 17 percent recorded cases which are narcotics related offences while the crimes of assault and battery represent 23 percent of total criminal cases by December 2019.

Data from the latest study conducted by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) show that in Rwanda, 5 in 10 girls and 6 in 10 boys experience at least one form of violence – sexual, physical or emotional – before age 18.

The study found that 24 percent of girls and 10 percent of boys were victims of sexual violence.

Physical violence affected 37 percent of girls and 60 percent of boys. Emotional violence was also a concern; 12 percent of girls and 17 percent of boys were victims at some point during childhood.

Rwandan officials believe that when children are victims of violence, the effects can extend beyond physical scars.

In addition to serious injuries, children who are victims of violence are also likely to miss or abandon school, or experience psychological distress.

In some cases, this distress can even lead to thoughts of suicide.

Unfortunately, instances of violence are usually not reported.

About 40 percent of girls and 60 percent of boys did not recount their experiences to anyone, even if they knew where to seek help.

Many children did not report violence because they thought it was not a problem or that it was their fault, the report said.