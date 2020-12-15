Rwanda, Zambia Police forces deepen cooperation to deal with financial crimes, terrorism

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Rwandan Police Dan Munyuza is in Lusaka where held talks with his Zambian Kakoma Kanganja, with two two Police entities agreed to renew collaboration through a cooperation pact, a Police statement obtained Tuesday by APA in Kigali said.The visit by the Rwandan senior Police officer aims at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Zambia Police Service (ZPS).

The renewed pact, which reinforces the one signed back in 2015, establishes channels of Police cooperation and communication in combating transnational organized crime as well as exchange of information on wanted persons, property and exhibits, crime intelligence and training, among others.

Speaking at the occasion, the senior Rwandan senior Police officer reiterated that cooperation between the two countries in matters of safety and security opens a wider perspective to jointly face current major security challenges such as cybercrimes, drug trafficking, financial crimes and terrorism.

He observed that Zambia and Rwanda experience common threats as they both evolve in a globalised world in which criminal activities transcend any boundaries.

“The growth of criminal networks that operate with little regard to national boundaries is a global concern and a significant law enforcement challenge we all share,” IGP Munyuza said.

“This MoU that we have renewed today is the cornerstone of day-to-day collaboration in Police matters between our two nations. It is only through cooperation that we can neutralize criminals operating within or through our boundaries,” he added.

With modern criminality that has networks transcending national jurisdictions; IGP Munyuza observed that enhanced cooperation is inevitable to confront the emerging and sophisticated crimes through clear lines of communications coupled with well trained and equipped forces.