Rwanda, Zambia Police forces deepen cooperation to deal with financial crimes, terrorism

Published on 15.12.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Rwandan Police Dan Munyuza is in Lusaka where held talks with his Zambian Kakoma Kanganja, with two two Police entities agreed to renew collaboration through a cooperation pact, a Police statement obtained Tuesday by APA in Kigali said.The visit by the Rwandan senior Police officer  aims at strengthening cooperation between Rwanda National Police (RNP)  and Zambia Police Service (ZPS).

The renewed pact, which  reinforces the one signed back in 2015, establishes channels of Police  cooperation and communication in combating transnational organized crime  as well as exchange of information on wanted persons, property and  exhibits, crime intelligence and training, among others.

Speaking  at the occasion, the senior Rwandan senior Police officer reiterated  that cooperation between the two countries in matters of safety and  security opens a wider perspective to jointly face current major  security challenges such as cybercrimes, drug trafficking, financial  crimes and terrorism.

He observed that Zambia and Rwanda  experience common threats as they both evolve in a globalised world in  which criminal activities transcend any boundaries.

“The growth  of criminal networks that operate with little regard to national  boundaries is a global concern and a significant law enforcement  challenge we all share,” IGP Munyuza said.

“This MoU that we have  renewed today is the cornerstone of day-to-day collaboration in Police  matters between our two nations. It is only through cooperation that we  can neutralize criminals operating within or through our boundaries,” he  added.

With modern criminality that has networks transcending  national jurisdictions; IGP Munyuza observed that enhanced cooperation  is inevitable to confront the emerging and sophisticated crimes through  clear lines of communications coupled with well trained and equipped  forces.

