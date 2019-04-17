Rwandair in maiden flight to Kinshasa

Rwanda’s national carrier, Rwandair, made its maiden flight on Wednesday by directly linking Kigali and Kinshasa using its Boeing 737-800, with 150 passengers and crew on board.Upon arrival at Kinshasa’s Ndjili International Airport, Rwandair Director General Ivonne Makolo Manzi hailed the inauguration of the Kinshasa-Kigali direct route which will benefit DR Congo and Rwanda as well as their populations and economies.

She said her company, which starts with three weekly flights to Kinshasa, is planning to reach six as from next month.

Kinshasa is Rwandair’s 23rd destination in Africa.

The Rwanda-based carrier has a total of 27 destinations worldwide (East, Central, Western and Southern Africa, Middle East, Europe and Asia).