RwandAir passenger plane makes emergency landing in DR Congo

An Rwanda’s state carrier Airline passenger plane en route to Johannesburg via Lusaka (Zambia) made an emergency landing at Lubumbashi’s International Airport located in southeastern DR Congo late Thursday after developing a technical problem, the airline management confirmed Friday.Taking on Twitter, the airline said that another aircraft was sent to transport the passengers safely to their final destination.

The flight WB102, enroute from Kigali to Johannesburg made the emergency landing when it faced a technical problem minutes after take-off, according to the report.

RwandAir resumed commercial flights in August 2020 across its global network, including most of its African routes, as well as some long-haul destinations such as London Heathrow, Brussels and Dubai.

The airline has resumed about 70 per cent of flights that were halted by the pandemic.

To ensure the health and safety amidst a pandemic, RwandAir has published a Five-Step Health & Safety Guide to provide for a clean and secure onboard experience.

To drive recovery, the government in the last budget increased funding to the national carrier to Rwf145.1 billion in the 2020/21 fiscal year, up from Rwf121.8 billion the previous financial year, citing that it will bring more muscle to help the airline respond to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.