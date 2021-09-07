RwandAir resumes flights to Uganda and India amid eased COVID-19 restrictions

Rwanda’s national flag carrier RwandAir is set to resume flight services to Uganda (Entebbe) and India (Mumbai) following several months of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the airline announced Tuesday.The company had suspended all commercial flights to Uganda and India in May and June this year respectively over a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters, the airline Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yvonne Makolo confirmed that flights to Entebbe, Uganda are planned to resume within a week while flights to Mumbai will follow suite by the end of September.

“We are already working on the plan to resume the flights and have informed the relevant authorities. We are only for a go- ahead but I presume that the flights will resume before the end of next week,” Makolo told local media.

Normally Rwandair does six flights a week to Entebbe and four flights to Mumbai, via Dar-es-Salaam in Tanzania.

While restrictions are looser in Rwanda, the airline has yet to reopen several international routes due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in many countries.