RwandAir set to resume flight services with stringent health measures against COVID-19

Published on 17.07.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s national carrier RwandAir has announced new changes with the purpose to improve the safety of passengers amid the Covid-19 pandemic when it will resume its flights on August 1, one of the senior managers of the airline said Friday.After more  than three months since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to ground  most of its fleet, the Chief Commercial Officer of RwandAir Gobena  Mikael said the  move is also aimed at ensuring passenger confidence in  flights following weeks of halted operations.

For airlines meals  and snack services, Mikael said that there is going to be a significant  amendment from regular service to serving bottled drinks and packed  snacks consequently reducing contacts between crew and passengers.

He  noted that while this might be considered as reduction of level of  service, it is geared at improving the safety of the crew and passengers  during flights.

For long haul flights, RwandAir will adopt a lunch box type hot meal as opposed to the regular dinner, lunch and drinks service.

Other  materials such as headsets, duvets and headrests, he said will be taken  out, sanitized and replaced at the end of every trip.

“For  materials such as headsets, duvets, headrests they will be sanitized and  resealed. At the end of the trip, we will take them out and put new  ones. Every seat belt, tray, and everything that is touched we have  devised mechanisms to sanitize and clean them,” he said.

For  instance, RwandAir will be introducing bonus mileage, flexible pricing,  and refunds without charge among other things to be more attractive to  consumers.

On regional airlines survival and recovery, he said  that the region’s airlines have to work together in multiple aspects  such as cooperation and sharing information to make sure they can stay  ahead of the pandemic and to avoid having to halt operations in the  event confirmed cases increase.

With closer collaboration, he  said that the regional airlines will be able to learn patterns of the  ailment and curb it without much interruption to operations.

The  same cooperation, he said will serve the purpose in avoiding the  onslaught of smaller regional airlines by major global airlines.

As opposed to protectionism, he proposed competition on the basis of aspects such as quality and delivery.

