RwandAir suspends the acquisition process of two Boeing 737-MAX 8 planes

Published on 11.09.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Plans by Rwanda flag carrier RwandAir to acquire Boeing 737-MAX8 (B737-MAX8) planes, the world’s best selling aircraft, have been suspended until further notice, the airline said in a statement obtained Thursday by APA in Kigali.The brand new  Ethiopian Airlines plane from Addis Ababa, on its way to Nairobi fell  from the sky killing all 157 people on board. Indonesian Lion Air had a  similar aircraft that also went down in October 2018  killing 189  people.

Many countries across the globe including USA, UK, China,  Singapore, Australia and Indonesia have grounded all Boeing Max 8  planes, and those which were due to land in those countries have been  turned away.

In addition Several international carriers that own  or had ordered for the Max -8 grounded their fleet and are considering  cancelling the orders from Boeing.

Bore the new decision was announced Thursday, Rwanda set in motion the lease program since last year.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 is a redesigned version of the Boeing 737. Over 10,000 Boeing 737 aircraft, according to industry data.

The  new aircraft, the Boeing 737 MAX, entered service in 2017. At the  moment 350 of these aircraft are in service, with over 5,000 Boeing 737  MAX aircraft on order.

The change in the flight control system,  which can override manual motions in the Max model, was not explained to  pilots, according to some pilots’ unions.

RwandAir’s current fleet is comprised of 12 aircrafts.

