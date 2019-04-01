RwandAir to launch Kigali-Tel Aviv direct flights

Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, will launch the Kigali-Tel Aviv direct flight in 2019, a diplomatic source revealed Monday in the capital.The confirmation was made during the official inauguration Monday of Israel Embassy in Kigali.

Currently, RwandAir plans to launch four new destinations earlier this month– Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kinshasa (DR Congo), Guangzhou (China), Conakry (Guinea) and New York City (USA)– bringing the number of destinations to 32.

The airline which has 12 aircraft plans to increase its fleet to about 20 by next year.

As part of its expansion strategy, the airline announced plans to increase the number of travel passengers from 926,571 to 1,151,300, during fiscal year 2018/2019, representing an increase of 24 percent.