International › APA

Happening now

RwandAir to make maiden flight to CAR Wednesday

Published on 31.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Rwanda’s flag carrier, RwandAir is expected to make maiden flight to Bangui in Central African Republic from 3 February operating twice a week, the airline said in a statement obtained by APA Sunday.The airline says that the development is informed by  identification of a lucrative market and is aimed at stimulating trade  in the region.

“The launch of our new twice-weekly service to  Bangui will open up a new lucrative market for RwandAir and help  stimulate trade in the region and beyond Africa,” Yvonne Manzi Makolo,  RwandAir Chief Executive said.

“We believe this new route will  strengthen the growing trade ties in Africa and bolster Rwanda’s growing  economy. Customers will benefit from more choice, through our premium  onboard service, and will fly in a safe and hygienic environment thanks  to our world-class cleaning measures.”

RwandAir resumed  commercial flights in August 2020 across its global network, including  most of its African routes, as well as some long-haul destinations such  as London Heathrow, Brussels and Dubai.

The airline has resumed about 70 per cent of flights that were halted by the pandemic.

To  ensure the health and safety amidst a pandemic, RwandAir has published a  Five-Step Health & Safety Guide to provide for a clean and secure  onboard experience.

To drive recovery, the government in the last  budget increased funding to the national carrier to Rwf145.1 billion in  the 2020/21 fiscal year, up from Rwf121.8 billion the previous  financial year, citing that it will bring more muscle to help the  airline respond to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top