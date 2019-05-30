RwandAir to open Kigali-Guangzhou direct route

Rwanda’s flagship carrier airline is opening a direct route between Kigali and Guangzhou (China) via Mumbai (India) in June 2019, an official source disclosed Wednesdayi.Rwandair said this will be the second destination in Asia scheduled in June this year

Round trips between Kigali to Guangzhou with a stopover in India’s financial capital, Mumbai are going to be operated three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with an Airbus A330, the airline said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of RwandAir, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the new air route is expected to bring more opportunities as Africa and China have seen increasing trade volume and demand for air capacity.

The government of Rwanda believes that the new connectivity will develop the East African country’s tourism sector as Guangzhou is one of China’s most visited tourist sites with the iconic canton tower and Guangzhou Chimelong tourist resort.