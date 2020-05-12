RwandAir to operate cargo tansport fish from Tanzania to Europe amid COVID-19

Rwanda’s flagcarrier RwandAir on Tuesday announced that it had secured a deal with Tanzania that will see the airline transport cargo from Mwanza airport to Brussels, Belgium.According to the airline’s chief executive officer, Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir have been in talks for a while” and that the arrangement will enable the airline to finally help Tanzania take their cargo to European markets.

The deal first emerged last year when Tanzanian and Rwandan officials engaged in talks to enable RwandAir to ferry fish from northern Tanzania to overseas markets, especially Europe, it said.

The deal was reportedly expected to provide relief for Lake Zone fish traders, who have, for a long time, been seeking an alternative airline to transport their products abroad.

Wholesale fish traders have been relying on Entebbe and Nairobi airports, which they say is costly.

RwandAir has been operating cargo flights, a model it adopted after countries imposed travel bans due to the coronavirus pandemic, which saw many airlines across the world ground their planes.

The national carrier currently operates cargo flights to Brussels, London and Guangzhou in China.