RwandAir’s weekly route connects Kinshasa and Bangui

Rwandas’ state carrier, RwandAir has officially inaugurated its weekly flight connecting Kigali to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) via Bangui in the Central African Republic (DRC) this Friday, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.The new flight arrangement is every Friday with a reduction of 10 percent to all passengers, the airline said.

Since April 2019, RwandAir has been operating direct flights between Kigali and Kinshasa.

With Kigali as its hub, RwandAir currently flies to about 30 destinations in West, East and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Mumbai (India) and Europe.

The airline which has 12 planes plans to increase its fleet to about 20 in the next two years.

The airline has grown from a virtual carrier, leasing its entire fleet, to operating its own which now consists of two B737-700s, two B737-800s, two CRJ-900s, two Bombardier Q-400s, two A330-200 and two A330-300.