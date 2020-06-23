Rwandan Catholic Bishop seeks worshippers to receive Communion using spoon over COVID-19

International › APA

Published on 23.06.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s Catholic bishop Philippe Rukamba on Tuesday suggested that worshippers should start receiving communion using a spoon due to the coronavirus threat.The move comes after  the Rwandan Government has given earlier this week green light to  reopening places of worship, religious wedding ceremonies as well as  meetings and conferences as the country continues to slowly reopen the  economy.

An extraordinary cabinet meeting chaired by President  Paul Kagame on 9 June reviewed the measures which have been in place  since March this year, aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 but  cautioned that all reopening services must continue to adhere to health  guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Following the  decision to ease lockdown,  Catholic church has advised its members that  receiving Eucharist by intinction – opt to receive the host  (consecrated bread) on their tongue – is not acceptable for public  worship in the current Covid-19 situation.

Traditionally,  practice of Communion on the tongue or in the hand is custom to each  worshipper, but under new instructions, the rite allows the faithful to  receive Communion in the hand to avoid exposure to coronavirus.

In  addition, the holy water which is often kept in a font placed in the  entrance of the church for anyone who would like to partake of it or to  take some of it home will no longer be available for all church services  across all parishes.

Instead of shaking hands during the sign of  peace, members of the congregation are being asked simply to wave at  the person sitting next to them, the Catholic Church said.

As of  Monday, Rwanda has reported 59 new confirmed cases of coronavirus  (COVID-19), bringing the total in the East African country to 787.

So far, only 370 cases out of the 787 have been discharged from hospital while 11 have recovered from the disease.

