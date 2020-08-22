International › APA

Rwandan church leader accused of sexual misconduct put on leave

Published on 22.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

A Rwandan pastor attached to the ‘Canan Revival Temple’ one of the renewal church based in Kigali, has been put on leave after wife caught him in a sexual affair with a church member, local media reported Saturday in Kigali.Reports said that the pastor  was found in a very compromising sexual act with a female member of the  church at an office within the Canan Revival Temple based in Kimironko, a  Kigali suburb.

Following the incident last week, the church has  since indefinitely suspended pastor Fred Agaba and his wife Mutoni Agaba  as they sort out their marital war caused by this sex scandal that has  become a big talk around Kigali city.

During a Saturday service, Pastor Agaba said he “regretfully had a sexual incident with a female member of the church.”

“I  apologized and sought forgiveness from her, the church staff, and the  church leadership and I will take every step to respond in a biblical  way,” he said.

He said he also “deeply regret(s)” the pain he caused the family and the church.

The  Worship Center Church is one of a multitude of new, independent  Pentecostal and charismatic churches throughout Rwanda. Most of them  have sprung up since 1994.

