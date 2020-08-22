Rwandan church leader accused of sexual misconduct put on leave

A Rwandan pastor attached to the ‘Canan Revival Temple’ one of the renewal church based in Kigali, has been put on leave after wife caught him in a sexual affair with a church member, local media reported Saturday in Kigali.Reports said that the pastor was found in a very compromising sexual act with a female member of the church at an office within the Canan Revival Temple based in Kimironko, a Kigali suburb.

Following the incident last week, the church has since indefinitely suspended pastor Fred Agaba and his wife Mutoni Agaba as they sort out their marital war caused by this sex scandal that has become a big talk around Kigali city.

During a Saturday service, Pastor Agaba said he “regretfully had a sexual incident with a female member of the church.”

“I apologized and sought forgiveness from her, the church staff, and the church leadership and I will take every step to respond in a biblical way,” he said.

He said he also “deeply regret(s)” the pain he caused the family and the church.

The Worship Center Church is one of a multitude of new, independent Pentecostal and charismatic churches throughout Rwanda. Most of them have sprung up since 1994.