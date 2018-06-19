Rwandan club appoint Brazilian as new coach

Rwandan football giants Rayon Sports have appointed Brazilian technician, Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo also known as Robertinho as its new head coach.He replaces Belgian coach, Yvan Jacky Minaert for the remainder of the 2017/2018 season‚ the club announced on Tuesday.

Belgian Minaert has been shifted to another position as manager of the newly established football academy for the same football club, the statement said.

The 58-year-old former manager of Tunisian club Stade Tunisien since 2007 before joining until recently Angolan club of Atlético Sport Aviação will be in charge of Rayon Sports in their remaining matches this season, the club said.

It is expected that Robertinho who signed a one-year contract with the Rwandan side will be assisted on the bench by assistant fitness coach Corneille Hakizimana.

Minnaert, a former coach of South African club Black Leopards, was recruited as head coach for Rayon Sports in February 2018, with a plan to qualify the team to the advanced stage of the CAF Champions League.

The new Brazilian coach has been given an assignment to qualify Rayon Sports to an advanced stage of the upcoming regional and African competitions including the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) and Kagame Interclub Cup to be played from June 28th to July 12th in Dar es Salaam.

Rayon Sports is participating in the CAF Confederations Cup group stages for the first time in its history.