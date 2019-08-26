Rwandan community leader in Mozambique shot dead

The head of the Rwandan community in Mozambique has been shot dead by a group of unidentified gunmen on Monday, local media in Kigali reported quoting a diplomatic source.The Rwandan ambassador to Mozambique, Claude Nikobisanzwe confirmed the killing of Baziga, saying the victim was gunned down by about three people as he drove from his home to a garage to have his car fixed.

This is not the first attempt on his life, according to reports.

In 2016, Baziga told a local online news outlet that a group of his relatives tried to bribe police to have him murdered before a close friend tipped him off about the plot.

IN March and September that year, three Rwandans were taken to Mozambican courts over the abortive plot to eliminate him.

Reports say that Baziga, who was a businessman in Mozambique, was blocked by two vehicles as he drove in the Maputo suburb.

The gunmen pulled out their guns and shoot at his car.