Rwandan court defers deported rebel spokesperson’s trial

The High Court in Nyanza, southern Rwanda has postponed to 24 December the trial of the spokesperson of the so called National Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FLN), Maj. Callixte Nsabimana, a judicial source disclosed to APA Thursday in Kigali.Nsabimana or Sankara was deported recently from the Comoros Island.

He is facing several charges including forming a gang to prepare and carry out terrorist schemes, deliberately forming an irregular armed group, complicit in committing terrorist acts, conspiracy and incitement to commit terrorist acts, taking persons hostage, murder and looting.

The FLN which emerged mid last year declared war on Rwanda and has since been involved ambushes in the jungles of Nyungwe in the south of Rwanda.

Sankara is suspected to be among the leaders of the group of gunmen who attacked a remote rural village in Nyaruguru, a district in southern Rwanda in July last year before escaping to neighboring Burundi, after they allegedly stole items belonging to community members including livestock and food items.

For years, since he was suspected of subversive activities in South Africa with the Rwandan National Congress (RNC) of Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa, Sankara always appears in dark sunglasses.

Captured before his extradition to Rwanda, Sankara was found with a Lesotho passport under the names Kabera Joseph, born in Masisi, DR Congo.

It was acquired in 2013 and Sankara paid 5,000 South African Rands (Rwf 311,000).

Prosecution says it is a fake passport.