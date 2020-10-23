International › APA

Rwandan court extends pre-trial detention for controversial hero of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ movie

Published on 23.10.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

A Rwandan court on Friday extended the detention period of Paul Rusesabagina, whose story inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda,” currently facing terrorism related charges.Rusesabagina,  66, earlier this week appeared in the Kicukiro-based court in a hearing  in which the Prosecution was asking for more time to prepare the file  as investigations into the defendant’s subversive activities continue.

Rusesabagina,  the founder of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (MRCD), whose  armed wing, National Liberation Forces (NLF), is accused of waging war  on the Rwandan government, faces 13 terror-related charges.

The  defendant is especially accused of being  a leader – along with  Belgium-based former Rwandan Prime Minister  FaustinTwagiramungu – of  the MRCD Ubumwe-FLN, a militia group based  mainly in the east of  neighbouring DR Congo.

In addition, his  foundation – Hotel  Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation (HRRF) – has been  accused of collecting  money from well-wishers it uses to fund terrorist  activities of  National Liberation Front (FLN)

The  FLN first  raided a Rwandan  village near the border with Burundi in June 2018,  before carrying out  another attack in December 2018 when they ambushed  three passenger  service vehicles inside Nyungwe forest.

As a  result, several  people lost their lives while others lost limbs. The  group, which has  often attacked Rwanda from Burundi, has also been  blamed for kidnapping  civilians.

The 2004 Oscar-nominated film  Hotel Rwanda showed  Rusesabagina, a Hutu married to a Tutsi, as using  his influence as a  manager of the Hotel des Mille Collines, to allow  more than 1,200  Tutsis to shelter in the hotel’s rooms. In the film,  Rusesabagina was  played by US actor Don Cheadle.

However  Rusesabagina remains a  hugely controversial figure where his status as a  rescue hero in 1994  has been contested by a range of actors, including  genocide survivors  at Hotel Mille Collines located in the outskirtrs of  Kigali city.

