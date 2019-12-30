International › APA

Happening now

Rwandan court postpones case involving four Islamic terror suspects

Published on 30.12.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The intermediate court of Nyarugenge in Kigali city on Monday postponed the trial involving four Muslim men that are suspected of plotting terror activities on Rwandan territory through an Islamic fundamentalist movement in 2012.The Prosecution argue  that the five suspects—Amran Rumanzi, Abdalla Kabendera, Yazid  Nizeyimana, Ibrahim Rurangwa, and Justine Omar Uwimana—conducted  research, held meetings and discussions about the Hizb ut-Tahrir  (translated as Party of Liberation), a movement of Muslim  fundamentalists bent on “liberating” itself from governments and  establishing an Islamic State governed in accordance with Islamic  principles.

The Hizb ut – Tahrir describes itself as an  international pan-Islamic political organisation with an aim the  re-establishment of the Islamic caliphate to resume Islamic ways of life  in the Muslim world.

The prosecution added that the suspects  conducted meetings in their respective homes on a rotational basis and  kept their meetings secret from both the religious and government  authorities.

Appearing before Nyarugenge Intermediate Court on  Monday , the four suspects and their two lawyers seemed set for the  appeal hearing, however, it did not materialise since the court decided  to postpone it upon the request of the prosecution.

According to  prosecution, the accused while filing their appeal submitted an  incomplete file because it lacked the judgement by the lower court.

The  trial of terror suspects came after one of their comrade was shot dead  by Rwanda National Police (RNP) in August 2016 after a three-hour  shoot-out in an affluent suburb of the capital, Kigali.

Rwandan Police said  they have recently been investigating individuals suspected of links with foreign terror groups.

In January 2016 another Muslim cleric suspected of recruiting for so-called Islamic State was shot dead in Kigali.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top