Rwandan court postpones ex minister’s corruption trial

The Intermediate court of Nyarugenge in Kigali city postponed Wednesday the trial of former Rwandan minister of Sports and Culture, Robert Bayigamba who faces property-related fraud charges over alleged direct involvement in “stealing” personal assets after changing their ownership.The former businessman who served as the Chairperson of the Private Sector Federation, is being investigated for allegedly using fraudulent means to assume ownership of property that does not belong to him.

Appearing before the Nyamirambo-based court, Bayigamba did not have a lawyer, prompting the judge to ask if he was ready to proceed with his pre-trial hearing.

The case revolves around a controversial sale of three high-value pieces of land by Bayigamba to two different individuals, an act he did knowingly.

It is alleged that the ex-Minister took an advance payment on the sale from one of the buyers, and went ahead to sale the land to another individual and efforts for the first buyer to recover his money were futile.

Mr. Bayigamba was until recently involved in business activities and has been charged for flouting articles 174 and 176 of the penal code, according to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

He has also been assuming the strategic position of Executive Secretary of the former Privatization Secretariat under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning where he coordinated the privatization of 20 state owned companies.

Until recently the soft spoken businessman was the Executive Chairman of Manumetal Ltd, one of the local leading producer of commercial furniture in Rwanda before being appointed as Chairman of the Rwanda Association of Manufacturers, and a consultant creating B2B strategic partnerships in Africa.