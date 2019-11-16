Rwandan court postpones verdict on ex state guard commander

The Appeal Court in Kigali has postponed to 22 November the verdict in the trial involving the former commander of the elite Presidential Guard, Col. Tom Byabagamba, and his co-accused Retired Brig.-Gen. Frank Rusagara who are facing charges of insurrection and illegal possession of firearms.Col. Byabagamba and his co-accused, Retired Brig.-Gen. Frank Rusagara, were sentenced to lengthy jail terms by the Military High Court in April 2016 after they were both found guilty of all the charges against them.

The two senior officers were jailed for cases including inciting insurrection and tarnishing the government’s image.

The prosecution accused them of criticizing the government, alleging state involvement in assassinations of opponents, and complaining about foreign and economic policy.

Col. Byabagamba is also accused of having uttered statements tarnishing the state, some of which occurred as he was on a tour of duty in South Sudan, where he once served in the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in 2011.

Although it did not reach a verdict, the appeals court dismissed the rationale behind the earlier pleas, in which the defense team said the Military courts had no business trying retired General Rusagara who is now considered as a civilian.

Rusagara is among other counts, accused of inciting public insurrection that amounted to tarnishing the image of the state and illegal possession of fire arms, a crime he jointly shares with Colonel Byabagamba.

Byabagamba is also charged with public incitement, obstruction of justice through concealing evidence, illegal possession of fire arms and contempt of the national coat of arms.