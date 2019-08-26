Rwandan cyclist wins silver at All-Africa Games

Cyclist Moise Mugisha on Monday won Rwanda’s first silver medal in non-Paralympic sports with third position in the men’s road race at the All Africa Games currently taking place in Morocco.This is the third medal won by Rwanda after the national beach Volleyball where it managed to salvage bronze by defeating South Africa 2-1 earlier.

Team Rwanda riders also take their confidence from winning the bronze medal at the All-Africa Games.

Mugisha has become a household name in just eight months since making his Tour du Rwanda debut in August 2018.

He finished tenth in the general classification.