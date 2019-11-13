Rwandan defender could miss AfCON qualifier

The Rwandan national team’s key defensive midfield Emery Bayisenge could miss Thursday’s crucial African Nations Cup qualifier due to an injury.The management of the team confirmed that Bayisenge is suffering from another muscle injury.

After opening their Group F campaign away to Mozambique at Zimpeto Stadium in Maputo on Thursday, the Wasps will play Cameroon three days later at Stade de Kigali.

Reports said Bayisenge was denied to take part in Tuesday afternoon’s training session in Maputo with a physical problem after the management of the team concluded that he could not train on artificial turf pitch due to an “elongation in the abductor muscle of his leg.”

It is expected that Amavubi will hold a second training session on Wednesday in Maputo.

Following is the final list of 23 Rwandan players ahead of the game against Mozambique:

Goalkeepers – Yves Kimenyi (Rayon Sports), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali) and Emery Mvuyekure (Tusker FC, Kenya)

Defenders – Thierry Manzi (APR FC), Fitina Omborega (APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC), Eric Rutanga (Rayon Sports), Ange Mutsinzi (APR FC), Emery Bayisenge (Saif Sporting Club, Bangladesh), Adbusl Rwatubyaye (Colorado Rapids, USA) and Salomon Nirisarike (Pyunik FC, Armenia)

Midfielders – Haruna Niyonzima (AS Kigali), Jean Claude Iranzi (APR FC), Olivier Niyonzima (APR FC), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Kevin Muhire (Misr El Makkasa, Egypt) and Djihad Bizimana (Waasland Beveren, Belgium).

Forwards – Justin Mico (Police FC), Meddie Kagere (Simba SC, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (Petro Atletico, Angola), Muhadjili Hakizimana (Emirates Cub, UAE), Osee Iyabivuze (Police FC) and Patrick Sibomana (Young Africans S.C. Tanzania).