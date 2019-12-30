Rwandan defender Rugwiro detained over “fake ID”

A defender of the Rwandan nation football team, Hervé Rugwiro who also plays for first division side Rayon Sports is currently being detained by immigration authorities in Rubavu, a district in northwest Rwanda over forged documents, his club confirmed to APA on Monday.According to his club, Rugwiro was allegedly found in possession of fraudulent identithe fication documents from DR Congo and was arrested at Rubavu-Goma border as he was returning to Rwanda.

With hundreds of thousands of people crossing very porous borders between the two countries, Rwanda has maintained tight security in the wake of the Ebola outbreak in neighbouring eastern DR Congo.

Rugwiro inked his first professional contract with military side APR FC in June 2013 and has since featured for the record 17-time Rwandan champions in local, regional and continental competitions.

His arrest comes at time when attention has been drawn to a market for fake passports and other forms of identification including driving licenses for Rwandan citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo.