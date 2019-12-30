Rwandan defender’s “fake ID” trial set for Tuesday

The trial of a defender of the Rwandan national football team, Hervé Rugwiro who also plays for first division side Rayon Sports accused of using forged documents while traveling from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is set for Tuesday, a judicial source told APA late Monday.The 25-years-old player, who is a very important member of the ‘Amavubi’ (Wasps) has been charged after he was found earlier this month in possession of fraudulent identification documents from DR Congo and was arrested at Rubavu-Goma border as he was returning to Rwanda.

Rugwiro was arrested not far from the scene after Rwandan immigration officers found him with a fake Congolese identification card.

With hundreds of thousands of people crossing very porous borders between the two countries, Rwanda has maintained tight security in the wake of the Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo.

Rugwiro inked his first professional contract with military side APR FC in June 2013 and has since featured for the record 17-time Rwandan champions in local, regional and continental competitions.

His arrest comes at time when attention has been drawn to a market for fake passports and other forms of identification including driving licenses for Rwandan citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo.