Rwandan, Ethiopia to discuss security related matters

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has met the Prime Minister of Ethiopia,Abiy Ahmed Ali, who is in Rwanda on a two-day working visit discuss security related issues, an authoritative source confirmed Monday.The President’s Office said the two leaders “discussed various topics of mutual interest including issues specific to both countries, and the region as well as global current affairs.”

Upon arrival at Kigali International Airport, the Ethiopian Premier was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Vincent Biruta.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and his delegation arrived in Kigali, Rwanda for a two day working visit during which the Prime Minister will be meeting President Paul Kagame,” PM Abiy’s office tweeted on Sunday without revealing more details about the visit.

After the meeting, PM Abiy said in a tweet that he held fruitful discussions with his host.

“Thank you to President @PaulKagame for the warm welcome afforded to me and my delegation. We held good discussions on bilateral and regional issues of mutual significance,” the Ethiopian leader tweeted.

Later in the evening, President Kagame hosted PM Abiy to a dinner following the tête-à-tête discussion.

Ethiopian federal government forces have been battling rebel forces in the Tigray region for the past 10 months, with PM Abiy insisting that his government would not stop until they are defeated.

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres has warned that the military confrontation in Ethiopia is spreading, with serious political, economic and humanitarian implications for the country and the broader region.