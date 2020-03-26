Rwandan, Ethiopian discuss measures to stop spread of COVID-19

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has discussed the spread of corona virus (COVID-19) and the measures aimed to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in Africa during a telephone conversation with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, late an official source confirmed Thursday to APA in Kigali.President Kagame is reaching out to other African leaders to join hands in combating the coronavirus pandemic that is unsettling the world, Africa included, reports said.

During their discussion, the two leaders also talked about the need for a very important global effort, which he also discussed with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier in the day, it said.

The two discussed the importance of decisive national health measures and global cooperation in ending the coronaVirus pandemic and specific steps to address its over arching effects going forward.

“Have had couple useful conversations with Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali in the last [four] days,” Kagame said on twitter, adding that, “(I) thanked him for availing himself and his country’s resources to ferry the critical equipment offered by Jack Ma and the Jack Ma Foundation for the fight against #COVID19.”

Earlier this month, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma donated COVID-19 testing kits to a number of African countries including Rwanda comprising of 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1,000 protective gear.

The medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation have delivered to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia , where Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has agreed to take the lead in overseeing their distribution to other African countries.

The foundation also announced plans to provide online training materials to help medical institutions in Africa cope with coronavirus cases.