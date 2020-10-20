International › APA

Happening now

Rwandan ex-minister of Education appointed to head public university

Published on 20.10.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The former Rwandan Education minister Dr Papias Musafiri Malimba was appointed Tuesday to head the University of Rwanda (Public), one day all physical teaching activities at academic level resume since they were suspended in March this year as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.The University of Rwanda is among the learning  institutions that stopped teaching activities and evacuated its  different campuses in March.

Dr Musafiri, replaces Prof. Philip  Cotton, the outgoing Vice Chancellor whose 5-year tenure ended on the  same day, according to a statement from UR.

Dr Musafiri, who rose  through the academic ranks to become the first principal of the  University of Rwanda’s College of Business and Economics (UR-CBE)  following a merger of several public institutions of high learning in  2013, boasts 20 byears of experience in Rwanda’s tertiary education  circles.

University of Rwanda accommodates close to 30,000 students in different campuses across the country.

It  is the only public university in the country and combines seven higher  learning institutions since its merging into one university in 2013.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top