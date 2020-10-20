Rwandan ex-minister of Education appointed to head public university

The former Rwandan Education minister Dr Papias Musafiri Malimba was appointed Tuesday to head the University of Rwanda (Public), one day all physical teaching activities at academic level resume since they were suspended in March this year as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.The University of Rwanda is among the learning institutions that stopped teaching activities and evacuated its different campuses in March.

Dr Musafiri, replaces Prof. Philip Cotton, the outgoing Vice Chancellor whose 5-year tenure ended on the same day, according to a statement from UR.

Dr Musafiri, who rose through the academic ranks to become the first principal of the University of Rwanda’s College of Business and Economics (UR-CBE) following a merger of several public institutions of high learning in 2013, boasts 20 byears of experience in Rwanda’s tertiary education circles.

University of Rwanda accommodates close to 30,000 students in different campuses across the country.

It is the only public university in the country and combines seven higher learning institutions since its merging into one university in 2013.