Rwandan feature-length films showcased in Burkina Faso for FESPACO festival

At least seven Rwandan feature-length films are being showcased at the Palais des Sports complex i in the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (Fespaco), in Burkina Faso among those competing for honours, an official source confirmed to APA Friday in Kigali.The event was initially planned for February this year, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fespaco which started in 1969, is an internationally recognised festival that attracts enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate films largely produced in Africa by Africans.

Rwandan filmmaker, Mutiganda wa Nkunda’s film, ‘Nameless,’ was screened on Tuesday October 19, and is one of those competing for ‘Long Metrage Fiction,’ the biggest category.

The film is based on a true story and follows a pair of hard-up young lovers in Kigali as they descend into violence.

‘Mercy of the Jungle’ a film by a Rwandan, Joel Karekezi won the grand award of Etalon d’or de Yennenga in the 2019 edition of FESPACO.

Under the theme “Cinemas from Africa and the Diaspora. New perspectives, new challenges,” and with Senegalese cinema as the guest of honor, the official selection (which received 1132 films) has this year 239 films, including 70 in the official selection, from 50 countries, revealing the diversity of African cinema.

This festival only accepts competition of films by African filmmakers and chiefly produced in Africa. The festival also offers professional aid to African filmmakers in terms of establishing working relationships, exchanging ideas, and to promote their work.