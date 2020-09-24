Rwandan football club Gasogi United sign Burundian striker Iddy Museremu

Rwanda’s first division club Gasogi United have made exciting young Burundian striker Iddy Museremu their latest new signing ahead of the 2020/21 Azam Rwanda Premier League campaign,Sports source revealed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.The 24-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a one -year deal, the management of the club confirmed in a statement.

Iddy has established himself as one of the prolific goalscorers in the Burundian top flight over the last three seasons.

Last season, he smashed 19 goals to pick up the Burundian Golden Boot award as the league’s top goalscorer, inspiring Le Messager de Ngozi to the league title.

In July this year, another Burundian striker Issa Bigirimana completed his two-year move to Rayon Sports as the Rwanda’s top flight league team continue to beef up their squad ahead of the 2020-21 Rwanda Premier League season.

The 25-year old signed for Rayon Sports after spending the last six months with archrivals Police who showed no interest offering him a new deal.

The Rwandan club has also signed Burundian Arsene Nihoreho, Sadjati Niyonkuru from Marines FC another military club of Azam Rwanda Premier League.