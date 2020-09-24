International › APA

Happening now

Rwandan football club Gasogi United sign Burundian striker Iddy Museremu

Published on 24.09.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Rwanda’s first division club Gasogi United have made exciting young Burundian striker Iddy Museremu their latest new signing ahead of the 2020/21 Azam Rwanda Premier League campaign,Sports source revealed Wednesday to APA in Kigali.The 24-year-old striker has put pen to paper on a one -year deal, the management of the club confirmed in a statement.

Iddy has established himself as one of the prolific goalscorers in the Burundian top flight over the last three seasons.

Last  season, he smashed 19 goals to pick up the Burundian Golden Boot award  as the league’s top goalscorer, inspiring Le Messager de Ngozi to the  league title.

In July this year, another Burundian striker Issa  Bigirimana completed his two-year move to Rayon Sports as the Rwanda’s  top flight league team continue to beef up their squad ahead of the  2020-21 Rwanda Premier League season.

The 25-year old signed  for  Rayon Sports  after spending the last six months with archrivals Police  who showed no interest offering him a new deal.

The Rwandan club  has also signed Burundian Arsene Nihoreho, Sadjati Niyonkuru from  Marines FC another military club of Azam Rwanda Premier League.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top