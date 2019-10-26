Rwandan football club ordered to compensate fired goalkeeper

The Appeal court in Kigali has ordered Rwanda’s first division football club of Rayon Sports to pay 7 million Rwandan Francs ($7,800 USD) to compensation for wrongful termination of its former goalkeeper and Capitain Eric Ndayishimiye also known as ‘ Bakame’, according to a copy of the judgement obtained Saturday by APA in Kigali.This court decision comes after Ndayishimiye has sue his former club to get compensation for wrongful termination, after Rayon Sports decided in June last year to terminate his contract, relieve him of his duties as team captain and release him with immediate effect.

Among other allegations, the Rwanda international is accused of tarnishing the club’s reputation to media and fans as well as being the mastermind of a conspiracy that saw former head coach Minneart laid off along with his assistants; Jeannot Witakenge and Marcel Lomami.

It believed that the former skipper has first sought to resolve the matter amicably with the club but if negotiations fail, the club was taken to court, which cost them to pay the above compensation.

Bakame was indefinitely suspended by the club in June, allegedly for faking injury and conspiring against his own team to lose so as to engineer the sacking of then head coach Ivan Minneart.

However, the veteran goalkeeper accuses Rayon Sports of ‘unfairly and illegally’ firing him in the course of last season and barring him from signing for any other club since he was not given a contract termination letter or any other official document to justify his dismissal.