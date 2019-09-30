Rwandan football club signs Malian striker

Malian striker Tidiane Koné has joined Rwandan first division club Gasogi United on a one-year deal, the club management confirmed Monday in Kigali.Koné becomes the fourth import the topflight league’s newcomers have signed after Manase Mutatu Mbedi (DR Congo) Cameroonian Athassi Fabrice Merlin and Liberian Herron Scarla Berrian.

Kone joined Rwandan club Rayon Sports back in January last year and had been since playing for Zambian top division club NAPSA Stars.

Despite scoring some crucial goals during his one-year spell at Rayon Sports, the Malian striker failed to nail down a regular place in the first team, especially since the arrival of head coach Olivier Karekezi, who has used him as a backup striker.

In a related development, Rwanda first League season “Azam Premier league” will start with the defending champions Rayon Sports hosting promoted Gasogi United on Saturday, 5 october at Amahoro stadium in Kigali.

Heroes FC the other promoted team is expected play between either military side APR Fc or AS Kigali.