Rwandan genocide suspect unmasked in France

A former head of army intelligence in Rwanda, Col. Aloys Ntiwiragabo who is on the list of most wanted genocide fugitives is confirmed to be hiding in the suburbs of Orléans n north-central France, French media reported on Friday.Ntiwiragabo, 71, is also described as instrumental in the formation of the rebel Hutu militia called the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda.

Congolese officials estimate that the FDLR has about 7,000 fighters in DRC, two-thirds of whom participated in the genocide.

They are reportedly still living in Eastern DRC.

Mediapart, the investigative French media, reported Friday that the former Rwandan spy and one of the alleged architects of the 1994 genocide was not about to be arrested since the international justice system gave up on his prosecution.

The revelation about his whereabouts comes barely two months after another top genocide suspect, Félicien Kabuga, was arrested on May 16 in Asnières-sur-Seine, in France.

By going through the reports of Rwandan associations founded in France one by one, Mediapart first found trace of Catherine Nikuze, his wife, who it said first set foot in France on March 3, 1998 and obtained asylum on September 22, 1999.

The following year, it is noted, Catherine moved with her two children to a suburb of Orleans from where she took part in the activities of activists in exile.

Ntiwiragabo belonged to extremist circles and commanded the gendarmes of Kigali until 1993.

He was part of the inner circle of power nicknamed “Akazu” blamed for orchestrating the genocide.

During the genocide, Ntiwiragabo is alleged to have, among other things, taken part in daily planning meetings of the staff of the then Rwandan armed forces.