Rwandan Health Minister meets with Congo DR counterpart over Ebola outbreak

Published on 06.08.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

The Minister of Health of Rwanda, Diane Gashumba and her counterpart of the

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Pierre Kangudia on Tuesday held a meeting

at La Corniche border post between the city of Goma and Gisenyi on the Rwandan side

to discuss collective response to the growing numbers of Ebola cases in Eastern DR Congo.The meeting comes after Rwanda has put in place a detailed National Preparedness Plan for

Ebola and has trained health workers in early detection and response, educated communities

about Ebola, vaccinated health workers in high-risk areas, put up health facilities, and continues

to conduct simulation exercises to maintain a high level of readiness.

Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Church in Western Rwanda on Tuesday advised the members

to stop shaking hands as the sign of peace during liturgical rites due to the threat of the Ebola

outbreak in neighbouring Eastern DR Congo.

The Catholic church followers commonly greet each other with cries of “Christ is risen!” and

respond “Indeed He is risen!” Over and over, they sing a hymn of celebration with a hug.

It said that the Catholic Church leaders in Western Rwanda insisted they had not placed a ban

on handshakes, but was simply urging a common-sense approach to respond against the Ebola

disease from neighbouring Eastern DR Congo.

The move comes after Rwandan Minister of Health Diane Gashumba, warned religious leaders

from all evangelical churches in the country against inviting people from the Ebola-hit areas in

Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) while stressing that unessential cross-border

trade should be avoided..

Earlier last week, Rwanda Health officials confirmed the detection of a fourth Ebola case in Goma,

a city near Gisenyi on the Rwandan side, involving a pastor man, who had traveled from a

community near Bunia in Ituri province.

The city of Goma reported its first case in the middle of July, from another pastor, who travelled

to the city after his symptoms began to manifest in Butembo, and the outbreak response teams

have been following the man’s contacts during the 21-day monitoring period.

The city of Goma shares the border with western Rwanda’s Rubavu district with daily border

crossings between the two countries, estimated at about 100,000 people, according to the

Rwanda Directorate General of immigration and Emigration.